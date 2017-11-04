And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 3 November 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 3 November 2017:

1. Dishonest Guptas face fresh allegation of manipulating Oakbay share price

2. A reprise of founding principles of ANC’s Tsunami of Sleaze – Ed Herbst

3. Exposing Zwane’s ‘job-saving’ LIES: Guptas simply moving their loot offshore.

4. SOEs sink us further into the fiscal morass – AG’s horrifying report to parliament

5. Why KPMG, SAP, McKinsey and HSBC deserve everything coming their way

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments.

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.