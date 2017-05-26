And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 25 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 25 May 2017

1. Ed Herbst: Junk status SABC stuck with 1980s Betamax as cash crisis deepens

2. Battleground Parliament: Lynne Brown washes hands of Molefe’s Second Coming

3. The Face of Hate: What we know about Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi

4. Is the Rand telling the truth? If so, Zuma is toast. Hope springs.

5. Is the Lion eyeing its fireproof Nkandla den yet? Cosatu bans Zuma

