And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 26 January 2016

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday, 26 January 2016

1. Elon Musk brought into Trump’s tent, appointed advisor, endorses Tillerson.

2. Is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma best choice for SA president? Africans and Germans aren’t impressed

3. Meet Heath Harvey: The man behind Saracens, European rugby champions

4. Unseating African dictators: Why are South Africans, Zimbabweans politically impotent?

5. Jani Allan: The special significance of ‘Jackie’ as Donald, Melania take charge

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.