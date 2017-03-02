And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 1 March 2017

The five best read stories on Alec Hogg's BizNews.com Wednesday, 1 March 2017

1. “Entitled” Prasa chief dismissed – timing of 350% salary hike idiotic

2. Exploding the myth of White Monopoly Capital – Greenblo

3.Don’t get caught napping! Take advantage of the strong Rand

4. Gordhan’s killer blow to SA? Expect higher debt, tax revolt as tax hikes take effect – Legwaila

5. From O’Reilly to Survé – Indy’s asset stripping continues apace

