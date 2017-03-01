And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 28 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Tuesday 28 February 2017

1. Pityana to Molefe; ‘Foolishly opted to be state capture tool rather than instrument of democracy’

2. WATCH! First Nkandla Style, now #Guptasparadise takes rap. Does anyone in ANC still care?

3. Open letter to Zuma; what my dream cabinet looks like – Marius Oosthuize

4. Seriously funny: Eight new quips from Warren Buffett about himself – and other investor

5. How to chase more highly qualified Saffers to Saudi (and elsewhere).

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.