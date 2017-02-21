And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 20 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 20 February 2017

1. Gupta “asset” Molefe steps closer to Finance Ministry. Anyone to stop them?

2. Saxonwold confusion: Mcebisi Jonas takes aim at Ajay Gupta’s affidavit.

3. Politics steals the show as CompCom names and shames ‘rogue currency traders’.

4. Historian/political analyst confronts AfriForum/Gerrie Nel critics

5. Matthew Lester’s Budget warmup cocktail. Why VAT is PG’s ticket to retirement.

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.