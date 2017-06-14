And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 13 June 2017

1. Herman Mashaba lets rip – ANC looting in Joburg ‘breathtaking’

2. Brian ‘Papa’ Molefe is the Zuptoid canary in the coal mine – Steven Friedman

3. Revealed! President’s ‘Big Girl’ Lakela Kaunda confirms money deals with Gupta family

4. Zupta walls come crashing down: Ngubane quits while Hlaudi is finally fired

5. Ed Herbst: Survé, Guptas imitate ethos, practices of apartheid newspapers

