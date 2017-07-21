And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 20 July 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 20 July 2017

1. How world sees SA: BBC exposes Bell Pottinger’s dirty Zupta game

2. Named, shamed: MPs who killed the Scorpions, unlocked gates for Zuptas

3. Right of Reply: Graeme Joffe on his SASCOC settlement

4. Watch! Busisiwe Mkhwebane could save SA yet – insights from lawyer ‘pal’

5. ‘Piet Byleveld’ of software firm SAP? Adaire Fox-Martin probes Gupta kickback

