JOHANNESBURG – The five best-read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Wednesday 8 November 2017

1. How world sees SA: Global graft enabler HSBC plays high-stakes game with Gupta funds

2. Zuma subverts OR Tambo memorial lecture to campaign for his ex-wife

3. ‘Wherefore art thou tax revenue?’ Gigaba seeks inquiry into SARS ‘under-collection’

4. Opposing the mafia state – Glynnis Breytenbach’s story: Herbst takes a closer look

5. Zuma GALLOPS forward on budget-breaking nuclear procurement trail

