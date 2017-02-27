And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 26 February 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 26 February 2017:

1. How world sees SA: Under Zuma, South Africa is an organised crime syndicate heading for ruin

2. Teaching South Africans to think critically; the false news flood

3. South Africa produces best investment returns over 100 years: global survey

4. Medical schemes: Time to kill another ‘racist invention’ that works only for the rich? Debate hots up

5. Harm reduction for tobacco addicts – plain packaging doesn’t work

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.