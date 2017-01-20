And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 19 January 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 19 January 2017

1. Johann Rupert rips into public protector’s Absa ‘apartheid state capture’ report. ‘Work of fiction’

2. Tim Crowe: Who is a ‘Davos Man’? Should UCT’s Max Price be in Alpha-male pack?

3. Majozi: Why does anyone care that Christo Wiese, Stephen Saad are ‘stinking rich’?

4. Trump and SA’s economy – mostly good news

5. Court tussle over Standard accessing your funds to settle bank debts

