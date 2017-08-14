And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 13 August 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 13 August 2017:

1. KPMG links exposed! 70 companies turning blind eye to Gupta state capture

2. How SA was stolen: NPA, police in bed with Zupta crooks – O’Sullivan team

3. KPMG-Gupta scandal claims its first KPMG scalp – more to follow!

4. Body blows for pro-nuclear lobby as ANC govt starts running out of money

5. Broken democracy: Why the Van Zyl Slabbert report haunts SA’s Parliament

