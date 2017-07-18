And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 17 July 2017

1. Magnus Heystek on his business success: “Revenge is a dish enjoyed slowly.”

2. Naming, shaming 7 big companies that SECRETLY shared Transnet billions with Gupta fronts

3. Mbeki takes stab at ‘white monopoly capital’ phrase, crooked Zuma era

4. Ed Herbst: Vytjie’s Zuma revelations highlight ANC’s history of sexual abuse

5.Azar Jammine: Gigaba’s 14-point plan another empty suit for SA economy

