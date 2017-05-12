And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 11 May 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Thursday 11 May 2017

1. Middle SA rushing for exit: Demand for offshore investments highest since 2008

2. Racial incitement at Coligny funeral played key part in violence – Malan

3. Gigaba tells MPs Zuma and Malikane are media scapegoats

4. Spur founder Allen Ambor sells entire R100m shareholding

5. Clock ticking for Sanral downgrade as more motorists shun e-tolls – Duvenage

