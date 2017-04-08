And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 7 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, 7 April 2017:

1. Peter Attard Montalto: Resistance is futile. Jacob Zuma doesn’t care, in full control

2. #Zupta whistleblower Mcebisi Jonas throws in the towel, in a massive blow for anti-graft campaigners

3. Should economists heed call to measure ‘white men’s privilege’ in emerging economies?

4. ‘Snouts in trough’ really to blame for ratings downgrade? Look at Myeni, Molefe, Koko and friends

5. Adrian Saville: Wake up, SA – it takes many years to recover from junk status

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.