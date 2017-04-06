And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 5 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, 5 April 2017:

1. Sunil Shah: My close encounters with ‘lying, cheating, incompetent’ Malusi Gigaba

2. Pityana’s rallying call: Take to the streets and stop Zuma’s horror show

3. Maynard: SA crashes to junk status - what happens next

4. Why South Africa’s ‘junk’ credit rating will hammer your wealth-building efforts: Quick snapshots

5. Complete Idiot’s Guide to #Zumicon: Here’s what happens next to SA

