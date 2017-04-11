iSERVICE

"Paul O’Sullivan at London protest: ‘Corrupt Zuma’s stooges’ run SA’s criminal justice system " - BizNews

Alec Hogg |
10 April 2017
And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 10 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 10 April 2017

1. Paul O’Sullivan at London protest: ‘Corrupt Zuma’s stooges’ run SA’s criminal justice system 

2. Now Fitch downgrades SA to junk – Zuma’s wrecking ball in full swing

3. WATCH: Protest consciousness sweeps a new tranche of South Africans 

4. From Russia with love: Gigaba gift list reveals he has been groomed by Gupta, Russia over 10 years 

5. Anti-Zuptoid protests: Is SA birthing a new Mass Democratic Movement?

