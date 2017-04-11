And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 10 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com Monday 10 April 2017

1. Paul O’Sullivan at London protest: ‘Corrupt Zuma’s stooges’ run SA’s criminal justice system

2. Now Fitch downgrades SA to junk – Zuma’s wrecking ball in full swing

3. WATCH: Protest consciousness sweeps a new tranche of South Africans

4. From Russia with love: Gigaba gift list reveals he has been groomed by Gupta, Russia over 10 years

5. Anti-Zuptoid protests: Is SA birthing a new Mass Democratic Movement?

BizNews.com is SA's fastest growing business news website. Founded by internet publishing pioneer and broadcaster Alec Hogg, it specialises in providing breaking news and expert opinion on money and investments. Biznews can be reached on 021 200 5884

To sign up for the site's free daily newsletter click here. Alec can also be followed on Twitter here.