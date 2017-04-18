And four other of the top stories on Alec Hogg's business news website, 17 April 2017

JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Sunday, 17 April 2017:

1. Revolutionary madness? ‘Let’s nationalise banks, mines, insurance companies’ – Gigaba man

2. Thuli Madonsela on rising SA activism: ‘excited and afraid’; warns world of anti-white extremism

3. Archbishop Makgoba: Zuma’s SA is entering its own ‘Zimbabwe Zombie’ moment.

4. Future of SA? Back to financial dark ages as Zimbabwe banks ordered to accept cows, goats as security

5. Twitter fight erupts over SA’s new economic adviser, a fan of ‘Hugo Chavez School of Economics’

