JOHANNESBURG – The five best read stories on Alec Hogg’s BizNews.com, Friday, 23 December 2016:

1. ‘We need rand to fall’: Is ANCYL’s Collen Maine about to play games with rand?

2. Jacques Basson, king of the Afrikaans business podcast, taking global lessons home

3. Must-read 2016 story! Max du Preez: Why Zuma must risk everything to keep his pawn Moyane at SARS

4. 2016 top story: Van Rooyen’s two Gupta “advisors” who almost hijacked SA Treasury

5. Senior UCT academic: ‘To survive, SA universities must learn to engage with chaos’

