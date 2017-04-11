Only 'a few individuals' disrupted proceedings, says youth league

ANCYL distances itself from Kathrada memorial interruptions

10 April 2017

Durban – The ANCYL in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from the actions of its members who interrupted the final Ahmed Kathrada memorial in Durban on Sunday.

"There were a few individuals, not everyone. The ANCYL engaged with those people after the memorial service, saying their behaviour was uncalled for," spokesperson Mandla Shange told News24 on Monday.

The memorial for struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada in Durban, the last in a string of services around the country, was marred by interruptions and outbursts from ANCYL members.

The Durban High Court on Saturday said the league’s members could attend the event, but it interdicted them from inciting violence, intimidating anyone there, or causing any disruptions.

The organisers of the memorial, the Active Citizen’s Movement, had applied for the interdict to prevent the ANCYL from attending.

Shange said many in the ANCYL felt that the ACM acted unfairly in going to court to seek an interdict.

"We believe that had a negative impact on the attitude of people. In our own view that was inhumane."

He said provincial secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo had tried to stop the disruptions. Sabelo did not respond to requests for comment.

The ACM said it was speaking about its members about what steps to take against the ANCYL.

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation spokesperson Neeshan Balton said they were "extremely dismayed" by the ANCYL’s behaviour.

"Their behaviour was anything but respectful. We have an overall concern at the high degree of intolerance. The only views they want to hear are views similar to their own."

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize condemned the ANCYL’s behaviour and apologised to the Kathrada family.

