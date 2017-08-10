Spokesperson says an arrest of deputy minister may come in the next few days

Deputy Minister Manana to be arrested in 'next few days' - police ministry

Cape Town – Investigations into Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana’s alleged assault of a woman must first be completed before he can be arrested, a police ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Police were still gathering witness statements and completing the docket, Vuyo Mhaga told News24.

Mhaga was unable to confirm if Manana had been approached to give a statement to police.

"I think it won’t take that long [before the arrest]. There are only a few witnesses, so it should be within the next few days, but I cannot say for certain," he said.

In a video circulated on social media, Manana slaps a woman, who covers her head with her hands to try and stop the blow.

In a recording obtained by TimesLive, Manana admitted to the assault, but said he was sworn at and called gay.

“I hit her, I slapped her,” Manana is heard saying in the recording.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula previously said the alleged assault happened at the Cubana restaurant and bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, at 04:00 on Sunday.

In a statement, the ANC said it noted the accusations against Manana with disappointment and that such behaviour was unacceptable.

Manana’s spokesperson Busiswa Gqangeni said she would comment on Wednesday.

News24