DA says failure of teachers to show up undermines the project of safeguarding a prosperous future and a skilled workforce

32 000 absent Gauteng teachers sabotaging the future

20 July 2017

Gauteng MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi’s, colourful and fictitious representation of the state and quality of Education in the Province downplays the ever growing cracks in the education system.

In a reply to written question it was revealed that in the first quarter of 2017 (January – May) 31 731 teachers in Gauteng were recorded as absent, and of that number, 110 were recorded as absent without leave. There are approximately 83 000 teachers in the province. No matter how one looks at this, it is a crisis of gargantuan proportions.

The Democratic Alliance has long proposed the introduction of National Education Inspectorate, to ensure that teachers and principals are supported and held accountable for the performance of their learners. This was rejected by ANC ally, SADTU, which has no interest in improving the quality of education, and Lesufi lacks the courage and political will to rein in this destructive union.

It has become abundantly clear that Lesufi runs a high-level public relations campaign through the launch of various “good story to tell” initiatives, which do not address the real problems in the education system, in this case teacher absenteeism.

The failure of teachers to show up to execute their duties and responsibilities undermines the project of safeguarding a prosperous future and a skilled workforce.

During Mandela Month we must reflect deeply on the words of the Father of the Nation who had a profound love of the youth and always emphasised the role of education in empowering a nation. Former President Nelson Mandela said “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Lesufi and the ANC are therefore stifling efforts to arrest poverty, inequality and unemployment

We will continue to put pressure on the ANC government until it prioritises the education of the youth, particularly those from poorer areas.

Issued by Khume Ramulifho, DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Education, 20 July 2017