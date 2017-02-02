Party says appointment of Bulldog an attempt at preventing criminal offenders from escaping justice due to political reasons

FF Plus supports AfriForum’s plan of seeing to it that justice is done, through Gerrie Nel

31 January 2017

Adv. Gerrie Nel’s appointment at AfriForum is clearly an attempt at preventing criminal offenders of escaping justice due to political reasons, Dr. Corné Mulder, the FF Plus’ spokesperson on Justice, says.

He said South Africa’s legal system allows for private prosecution in cases where the state in specific cases refuses to prosecute (nolle prosequi).

“Examples of this could include the president and individuals such as Julius Malema.

“It is, however, a great pity that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has lost a very senior person with so much expertise and experience, such as Gerrie Nel. In South Africa, there is a dire need for such experienced people.

“AfriForum can, however, through Nel now use this expertise to institute private prosecutions against people who escape prosecution due to their political connections.

“The FF Plus would like to see that this is truly the case, and will give its full cooperation in this process,” Dr. Mulder said.

Issued by Corne Mulder, FF Plus spokespman: Justice, 31 January 2017