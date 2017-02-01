Movement wishes the Bulldog well in his future endeavours

Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) wishes Gerrie Nel well in his future endeavours

31 January 2017

We want to believe that his resignation is not triggered by any misconduct or irregular behaviour within the institution because we have been watching Adv. Shaun Abrahams charging the Minister and after several days relinquishing such charges. We just hope that the Bulldog's quitting have nothing to do with political interference and that it's career-oriented.

We are paying a colossal homage to the "bulldog" for dedicating and devoting his entire life to serve his country. He brought justice to many families and ensured that people develop a heightened confidence in our justice system.

We will remember him for taking on powerful individuals such as former police commissioner Jackie Selebi and a mining mogul Brett Kebble. We developed trust in our institution to realise that justice can be delivered even to the poor who couldn't afford expensive experienced legal representatives.

While many of us remember him in the historic trial involving the Paralympian Mr Oscar Pistorius. Though many had mixed views on how Oscar should have been sentenced, but we know that the Bulldog was not content with Judge Masipa's "lenient" sentence. Bulldog always wanted to see justice prevailing irespective of who was the victim or perpetrator.

We are grateful for his national contribution of over 35 years in bringing about justice to our masses. He have outdone himself by committing himself to the noblest cause, he has doubtfully improved our justice system despite visible political interference. We hope that he will continue to serve the country even after his retirement in the coming 5 years.

Issued by Kenneth Mokgathle, PAC Spokesman, 31 January 2017