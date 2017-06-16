Organisation says discriminating policies as well as atrocious double standards result in Afrikaner youth feeling ever more estranged

AfriForum Youth isn’t celebrating Youth Day this year

15 June 2017

The civil rights organisation AfriForum Youth isn’t celebrating Youth Day this year due to the ANC government increasingly displaying its incompetence and the circumstances in South Africa consequently creating day-by-day poorer expectations of the future for the South African and Afrikaner youth.

Increasingly race-driven and discriminating policies, the restraint of opportunities, as well as atrocious double standards result in the Afrikaner youth feeling ever more estranged in their country of birth. “Millions of rands of tax payers’ money are being spent on parties on Youth Day, while a lot of young people are deprived of the opportunity to study. For this reason AfriForum Youth will, as part of the Solidarity Movement, continue building a future in which young Afrikaners can once again feel at home in South Africa,” says Henk Maree, Head of AfriForum Youth.

The past year was characterised by protests by many unhappy students and young people across South Africa. Less opportunities for young people, empty promises of a better future and a shrinking economy are just a few of the reasons why there is no cause for celebration.

“When the youth has a future in South Africa again in which they can be free, safe and prosperous, AfriForum Youth will celebrate Youth Day,” concludes Maree.

Issued by Henk Maree, Head, AfriForum Youth, 15 June 2017