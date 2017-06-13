Organisation says report that Crime Intelligence could be used to gather 'covert intelligence' in the build-up to ANC elective conference is concerning

Save SA calls for probe into allegations of new ‘Security Police’

12 June 2017

The Save South Africa campaign is writing to the Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Isaac Dintwe, to request an urgent investigation into reports that SAPS Crime Intelligence could be used to gather “covert intelligence” in the build-up to the ANC’s December elective conference.

According to City Press, the use of police to spy on “anti-Zuma forces” was discussed at a meeting between acting national police commissioner, Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba, and representatives of the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) earlier this month.

At the same meeting, they reportedly also earmarked former Gauteng crime intelligence boss Patrick Mokushane to become acting national head of crime intelligence.

We call on General Mothiba to urgently confirm or deny that this meeting took place.

The reports are alarming. They are totally unacceptable on a number of levels:

- Firstly, it is inappropriate for the acting police commissioner to consider using police personnel to conduct political intelligence. The police should focus on crime (of which there is more than enough) and the numerous allegations against named perpetrators of crime in government and the private sector (of which there are also more than enough).

- Secondly, the ANC conference is a political event and not a state function, and the police’s role should be to ensure the safety of delegates, guests and property. It should have no other role.

- Thirdly, it is completely out of order for an acting police commissioner to discuss policing matters and strategic appointments with members of MKMVA. They must have no role at all in the appointment of police officers or in their intelligence activities. If MKMVA members want to be police officers, they should join the SAPS.

It’s unlawful and deeply concerning that an acting head of police could consider using apartheid-era tactics to “defend” the head of state against “enemies” who are doing nothing more than exercising their hard won constitutional right to protest and freedom of expression.

It is equally concerning that these reports emerged at the same time that Zuma was calling on the MKMVA conference to unite and close ranks against “antagonistic forces” in civil society. It is further confirmation that Zuma is beginning to resemble isolated apartheid-era leaders like PW Botha with his ominous sabre-rattling threats against his growing number of critics.

Crime Intelligence must stay well away from political and civil society protest. They must resist every attempt to turn them into post-apartheid Security Police.

We are aware that similar concerns have been raised by other civil society organisations recently, and call on Dr Dintwe to investigate these allegations as quickly as possibly -- to avoid further suspicion around an already-contaminated criminal justice system and a slide into apartheid-style “policing”.

Crime Intelligence is already one of the most damaged units in the SAPS. It cannot afford more controversy, and we believe the possible appointment of Patrick Mokushane should also be reconsidered to ensure public confidence in the impartiality, integrity and independence of the criminal justice system.

Issued by Save South Africa, 12 June 2017