ANC blocks motion on Khoisan Hate Speech

1 March 2017

The DA is appalled by the ANC’s total disregard for the rule of law, as was evident during yesterday’s House Sitting in Warrenton wherein the ANC outrightly rejected a motion without notice delivered by the DA that would protect the rights of the Khoisan.

The DA raised a motion without notice, against the Premier’s “harmful and hurtful” utterance against the Khoisan community, yet the ANC shot it down.

In failing to support the motion, the ANC has expressly condoned the Premier’s “harmful and hurtful” utterances in respect of the Khoisan community, which a Court has found was ‘hate speech’. It is unthinkable that public representatives, who took an oath to obey, respect and uphold the Constitution, show such contempt for court rulings.

How can people respect the Northern Cape Legislature and legislators when, as the custodians of the constitution, they openly disrespect the people and the rule of law?

The DA cannot tolerate a situation whereby our province is led by a Premier, and supported by a party, which undermines race relations in our country.

For as long as we have intolerant leaders, from an intolerant ANC, governing our province and our country, we will never fully conquer the racial divide .

Unlike the ANC, the DA is committed to the fight against racism. Our stance is embodied in our Anti-Racism Pledge that has been signed by all public representatives and staff members.

The DA will refer the conduct of the Premier to the ethics Committee for appropriate action.

