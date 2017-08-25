DA meanwhile holds one and loses two, one to ANC, the other to United Front of Civics

Results of the Municipal By-Elections held on 23 August 2017

During the by-elections contested yesterday in the Eastern Cape, Free State, Gauteng and Western Cape the African National Congress (ANC) retained two seats and gained one seat, the Democratic Alliance (DA) retained one seat and lost one seat, whereas the United Front of Civics won one seat.

The new councillors for the ANC are:

- Mlungiseleli Luzipho in Ward 7 in the Ngqushwa Municipality – EC126. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 86.34% of the votes cast compared to 73.42% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 41.95%.

- Mongameli Myameni in Ward 124 in the City of Johannesburg – JHB. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, however, with a lesser margin of 46.63% of the votes cast compared to 47.42% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 23.16%.

- Billy J Claasen in Ward 5 in the Bergrivier Municipality – WC013. The party won the seat from the DA with 53.91% of the votes cast compared to 50.87% that the DA had received in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 57.76%.

The new councillor for the DA is:

- Desmond Andrew McKenzie in Ward 91 in the City of Ekurhuleni – EKU. The party retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections, increasing its margin to 70.48% of the votes cast compared to 65.50% in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 32.92%.

The new councillor for United Front of Civics is:

- Motete Petrus Kopela in Ward 3 in the Matjhabeng Municipality – FS184. The party won the seat from the DA with 33.91% of the votes cast compared to 34.06% that the DA had received in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Voter turnout yesterday was 55.73%.

For more detailed election results please visit the Electoral Commission’s website at www.elections.org.za.

Statement issued by Kate Bapela, Electoral Commission, 24 August 2017