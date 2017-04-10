ANC TG says leadership needs to dismantle factions which are tearing the organisation apart

Statement by the ANC TG following heckling incident at Cde Ahmed Kathrada memorial service

9 April 2017

The memorial service of Cde Ahmed Kathrada in KwaZulu-Natal was today marred by at heckling incident against me. At a personal level such heckle does not affect me. I have been through worse situations and understand this in politics. For some people it's their way to express themselves

It is clear that the ANC leadership has a huge task to embark on political education to teach our youth tolerance of different views and respect for the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The memorial service was a beautiful representation of the nonracial and non sexist credentials of the ANC from the youth to senior citizens many of whom have known struggle credentials.

On behalf of the ANC we wish to apologise to those who were invited, for the embarrassment and inconvenience caused.

The behaviour remains unacceptable now as it has always been when it happened to other leaders in the organsatoin as it erodes on the respect for the ANC.

It is a challenge leadership has to address.

There is need need for leadership to dismantle factions which are tearing apart the organisation and urgently work to rebuild unity and deal with differences which play out in the open

We call on all comrades to avoid using such solemn occasions to exacerbate tensions and embarrass the ANC.

Statement issued by Zweli Mkhize, ANC Treasurer General, 9 April 2017