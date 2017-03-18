Thandi Modise and Edna Molewa appointed Chancellors in Institutions of Higher Learning

THE ANCWL CONGRATULATES WOMEN LEADERS OF THE MOVEMENT ON THEIR APPOINTMENTS

17 February 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) wishes to congratulate the former Deputy Secretary General of the ANC, Cde Thandi Modise and the ANCWL NEC member, Cde Edna Molewa on the appointments as Chancellors in Institutions of Higher Learning. Cde Modise has been appointed Chancellor for the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and Cde Molewa as the the Chancellor for the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMHSU). These appointments are applaudable and are a true reflection on the calibre of women leaders with within the ranks of the ANC.

The appointments of our comrades also affirms women leadership and the role of women in education. Women have played a pivotal role in educational development since the time of Charlotte Maxeke, the ANCWL Founding President who co-founded a school in Evaton. We have utmost confidence in the capacity of the two appointed comrades in redressing any remnants of the past with in the educational sector.

The ANCWL extends best wishes to Comrades Modise and Molewa on their appointments. We trust that they will utilise their roles in addressing transformation issues and facilitate decommercialization of education - to ensure that children of the working class access higher education.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, ANCWL Secretary General, 17 March 2017