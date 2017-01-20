Thandi Makasi says it is not the job of Black South Africans to teach their own humanity to their white peers

ANC Strongly reprimands Cradock farmer Johan Erasmus for leaving a woman in the cage of his Bakkie

ANC would like to strongly reprimand Cradock farmer Johan Erasmus, who allowed a pregnant woman, Linda Senekal of Zuurfontein farm to sit on a cage in the back of his bakkie. This is extremely offensive and the fact that Erasmus says Linda got into the cage on her free will, voluntarily, does not only exacerbate the offence but reflects this essential need to understanding the nature of racism in order to recognize and counter it. It is not the job of Black South Africans to teach their own humanity to their white peers (see HeraldLive report).

The ANC would like to make it categorically clear that reconciliation in this country is not going to forever depend on black people's endless patience, unoffended, and gentle with the unyielding attitudes of the other race. Racism is destructive. It disempowers people by devaluing their identity. It destroys community cohesion and creates divisions in society. It is the opposite of the democratic principle of equality and the right of all people to be treated fairly.

Johan Erasmus, along with those who remain blind to cruel acts of racism, must exorcise themselves of the fear of black people, they must get rid of the old stereotypes about black people, so that we can finally create this mosaic of shared experiences, overlain by diverse cultures which will reflect in mutual respect for one another, in shared neighborhoods, social gatherings, schools, sports, and social networks that cris-crossed political movements and rural communities.

Statement issued by Thandi Makasi, ANC Western Cape Provincial Deputy Secretary, 19 January 2017