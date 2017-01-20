League calls on the ANC led govt to radically implement land redistribution and economic transformation

THE ANCWL STATEMENT ON THE CAGED WOMAN AT THE BACK OF THE BAKKIE

19 January 2017

The African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) strongly condemns the racist act of a woman caged at the back of the bakkie. The alleged response by the driver of the bakkie that he was merely giving the woman a lift displays a high level of no remorse to the psychological trauma the woman was subjected to during the ordeal and furthermore be forced to record a video to collaborate with the story of the driver "Baas" (see HeraldLive report on farmer's explanation).

The ANCWL believes that the high level of inequality in the country perpetuates racism and at the most the victims of inequality are women. It is also ANCWL's view that there is a direct correlation between massive land ownership, extreme economic power and sheer arrogance with disregard of black people. Those with extreme economic powers and land, marginalise and exploit those who are landless and are economic outcasts in the only country they call home.

The ANCWL calls the ANC led Government to radically implement land redistribution and economic transformation. For speedy implementation of land redistribution, the ANCWL calls for a new land audit that will be conducted at ward based level by municipalities. The findings of the audit must be used as accurate land audit and all land acquired illegally by any landowner must be expropriated. It is only through radical implementation of land redistribution and economic transformation that the arrogant racists will learn that blacks are human beings too.

The racists acts/comments that the country has been experiencing recently shows that there are those who are not prepared to be part of a non-racist, non-sexist and prosperous country. Since 1912, black people have over extended the olive branch to build a rainbow nation and for those who are not showing any remorse to what was inflicted to black people since 1652 have to be aware that in the near future, victims of racism with the support of peace loving citizens of the country might loose patience and request the fanatics of racism to leave the country.

All supporters and members of the ANCWL are called to rally behind the ANCWL leadership to defeat all forms of marginalisation in the country. The ANCWL under the leadership of President Bathabile Dlamini and her collective will continue working within the ANC and contribute in creating a united, non-racial, non-sexist and democratic society.

Statement issued by Meokgo Matuba, Secretary General of the ANCWL, 19 January 2017



