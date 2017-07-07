DA calls on firm to fully disclose all the dealings with Gupta family and President Zuma

DA welcomes Bell Pottinger apology, but it is not enough

The DA welcomes Bell Pottinger's apology issued in a statement this evening and the dismissal of key employees and partners who were at the forefront of the company's racially divisive campaign in South Africa on behalf of the Guptas and President Zuma.

However, this is not enough.

This apology comes at the back of continued pressure from the DA by reporting the company to UK-based regulatory bodies for their role in initiating campaigns to stir racial tensions in South Africa.

If this apology was to be taken seriously, the company would fully disclose all the dealings with the Gupta family and President Jacob Zuma.

More pertinently, they would commit to using all profits obtained from Gupta business deals to investing in building schools or any developmental non-government organizations in South Africa.

Until then, their apology is nothing but a PR-stunt brought on by the public pressure applied by the DA and the South African public.

We intend on still pursuing the matter with the PCRA and expect that Bell Pottinger reverts within 5 days as announced in our statement this morning

Statement issued by Phumzile van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 6 July 2017