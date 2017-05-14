Organisation calls on govt to use its powers to reverse decision and replace board

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) unequivocally condemns the reappointment of Brian Molefe as CEO of Eskom. We welcome and agree with the ANC’s statement on the matter.

Five separate reports, including the Public Protector’s ‘State of Capture’ report have found prima facie evidence of serious malfeasance at Eskom during Mr Molefe's tenure there.

We call on the government to use its powers as Eskom’s shareholder to reverse this decision immediately and to replace the existing Board.

BLSA chairman Jabu Mabuza said: "This reappointment makes a mockery of Mr Molefe's own words about leaving Eskom in the interest of the country and good governance. His reappointment is wilfully disrespectful of the citizens of this country. Both business and government have been working to convince investors and ratings agencies that we are a country adhering to good governance, especially in respect of state owned enterprises. This decision undermines all our efforts."

Statement issued by BLSA, 12 May 2017