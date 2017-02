Moloto Mothapo says the former Eskom CEO will fill a vacancy that as opened on the party's NWest list

PARLIAMENT ACKNOWLEDGES THE NOMINATION OF MR BRIAN MOLEFE

17 February 2017

Friday, 17 February 2017 - Parliament wishes to acknowledge the nomination of Mr Brian Molefe, to fill a vacancy on the North West list of ANC Members of Parliament, which is depleted. Presiding Officers of Parliament will determine a date for swearing him in as a Member of Parliament.

Statement issued by Moloto Mothapo, Parliamentary Communication Services, 17 February 2017