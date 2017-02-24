FF Plus says it is clear that there is a hidden agenda behind former Eskom CEO's deployment to parliament

Brian Molefe’s appointment not in the interest of South Africa

23 February 2017

The appointment of Brian Molefe as a member of parliament, shows that the faction of president Jacob Zuma will do everything within its power, even at the expense of the country, to appoint loyalists of the president to high offices, Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader, says.

Dr. Groenewald says it is clear that there is a hidden agenda behind the move of Molefe in his deployment to parliament.

“It appears as if he may be appointed to a position in the financial environment, or even as the minister of energy.

“Voters expect parliamentarians to maintain high ethical norms and standards in order to properly manage and utilise their taxes.

“In Molefe’s case, the Public Protector (PP) had already placed a question mark over the ethical actions of Molefe. Clarity should first have been established about this matter before he was appointed as a member of parliament.

“Appointments such as this one, once again shows that president Zuma does what is best for himself, and not what is in the best interest of the country,” Dr. Groenewald said.

Issued by Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus Leader, 23 February 2017