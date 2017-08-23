DA believes Gigaba breached Citizenship Act by not declaring naturalisation of family

DA succeeds in getting Chairperson to call Gigaba to explain the Guptas’ citizenship

22 August 2017

The DA welcomes today’s commitment by the Chairperson of the Home Affairs Portfolio Committee, Lemias Mashile, to call Finance Minister, Malusi Gigaba, to explain his involvement in and reasons for granting citizenship to the Guptas when he was the Home Affairs Minister.

The DA are of the belief that Gigaba breached the Citizenship Act by not declaring the naturalisation of Gupta family members to Parliament, as is required by law.

At a previous meeting on the 20th June, the Committee members unanimously agreed to summon Gigaba to testify under oath on the record of decision for granting the Guptas’ citizenship and to explain in detail his relationship with them.

The DA therefore urges Chairperson Mashile to urgently confirm a date so that this long standing issue can be resolved.

Parliament must exercise its powers to call any person before it for a full and proper briefing. Should Minister Gigaba refuse, he must then be summoned to account as originally agreed to.

Issued by Haniff Hoosen, DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, 22 August 2017