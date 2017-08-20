DA MP says this seems to be due to diplomatic impasse over Grace Mugabe

Gigaba must publically address SAA's grounding in Zimbabwe

The DA is concerned about reports that a South African Airways (SAA) flight has been grounded in Zimbabwe, that other SAA flights from Zimbabwe have been cancelled, and that an Air Zimbabwe aircraft is being detained at OR Tambo International Airport.

This seems to be due to the diplomatic impasse over the assault charges against Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe. Now, it seems that tensions between Zimbabwe and South Africa are mounting, leading to airlines being grounded.

As SAA falls within his mandate, the Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, must urgently and publically address these concerning incidents and confirm that the SAA passengers and crew in Zimbabwe are safe and are being properly cared for.

The silence from our government on the Grace Mugabe matter has been deafening.

The reality is that the South African government has completely mishandled this situation, which is now affecting the operations of the national airline.

Minister Gigaba has a duty to urgently see that the operations of the already desperately compromised SAA are allowed to continue without hindrance.

Statement issued by Alf Lees MP , DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 19 August 2017