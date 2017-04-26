FF Plus leader says two private dwellings in town gutted by fire, almost all liquor stores looted

Racial conflict is only a smoke screen for vandalism in Coligny

The allegation that the burning and looting of shops and houses in Coligny is the result of a racial incident where a farmer caused the death of a 12-year-old black boy, is simply a smoke screen for the looting of shops in Coligny, says Dr. Pieter Groenewald, leader of the FF Plus.

Dr Groenewald visited Coligny today to find out first-hand what caused the violence, and what the current situation is.

He spoke with the Police General in operational control of the area who gave the assurance that the situation is under control and that police reinforcements were on its way to Coligny.

Dr Groenewald says it was particularly striking that almost all the liquor stores in town, including the hotel's bar, were pillaged. Two private dwellings on the side of the town, near the informal settlement, was gutted by protesters.

He says the situation was brought under control by late afternoon today and the police undertook to protect other private property in the town.

"Last night I spoke with the National Commissioner of police about reinforcements because the police initially did not have enough members at the scene and they also focused their attention on Lichtenburg, about 30 km from Coligny.

"The community itself is also well organized. At one stage, they even assisted the police because there were only one Nyala-vehicle with about six policemen present.

"I want to express my gratitude to the community members who have shown once again that the public must be alert and able to protect themselves in emergencies like this because the police can not at all times and at short notice be present where problems like this arise,” says dr. Groenewald.

Statement issued by Dr. Pieter Groenewald, FF Plus leader, 25 April 2017