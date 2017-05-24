Party leader says it is clear that the councilor is not committed to governing for the people of the province but seeks to continue to be disruptive

DA condemns actions by Cllr Bobani in NMB Council today

23 May 2017

The Democratic Alliance (DA) condemns in the strongest terms the actions of Councillor Mongameli Bobani in today’s sitting of the Nelson Mandela Bay Council. His actions are completely unacceptable and are against the very spirit of our coalition agreement, and the discussions we held last night to resolve the conflict in Nelson Mandela Bay.

It has become clear that Councillor Bobani is not committed to governing for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, and instead seeks to continue his disruptive and divisive behaviour which is unbecoming of a Deputy Mayor. In almost every way possible, Cllr Bobani has acted to undermine the coalition government in Nelson Mandela Bay, and his behaviour today requires that stern action must be taken against him.

As the DA, our first responsibility is to the voters of Nelson Mandela Bay, and we must protect the coalition government’s ability to deliver quality services to residents. We cannot allow one man to hold the people of Nelson Mandela Bay to ransom.

We therefore insist the United Democratic Movement (UDM) take urgent and immediate action against Cllr Bobani, and that this matter be resolved so that the Council meeting can reconvene and get on with the business of delivering services to the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.

Issued by Mmusi Maimane, Leader of the Democratic Alliance, 23 May 2017