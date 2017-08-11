Party says residents of these two metros are witnessing much-needed improvement in local govt performance

DA Gauteng metros follow through on delivering better services

10 August 2017

The DA in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature congratulates the DA-led governments in the City of Joburg and City of Tshwane for improving the performance in the local government and delivering better services in terms of water and electricity.

Since the DA-led coalition took over the running of the City of Joburg and City of Tshwane under the ANC-led administration in August last year, the residents of these two metros are witnessing for the first time a much-needed improvement in local government performance and service delivery.

This has been revealed in the 6-monthly Government Performance Barometer undertaken by Ipsos.

The results are as follows:

(Ipsos Government Performance Barometer July 2017)

% Pre-elections Post-elections

Metro May 2016 July 2016 November 2016 July 2017 Cape Town 49 63 58 61 Joburg 40 39 46 53 Tshwane 52 51 40 51 Nelson Mandela Bay 30 19 42 47

The results from November 2016 to July 2017 indicates that the City of Joburg has improved in terms of the local authorities doing their job from 46% to 53 % and the City of Tshwane moved from 40% to 51 %.

In terms of delivering basic services such as water and electricity; the City of Joburg has improved from 47% to 59% and the City of Tshwane from 53% to 62%.

These results are a positive reflection that the DA has delivered what it promised the residents of both the City of Joburg and City of Tshwane during the 2016 local government elections in its manifesto.

We promised to deliver the following; creating more opportunities and jobs, making local government responsive, providing better service delivery, stopping corruption, making communities safer and providing meaningful redress.

In the City of Joburg, we have extended the clinic operating hours from 7:00 am to 22:00 pm. We have recruited 1500 JMPD officers to keep our communities safe and to take drugs off of the streets. We have also begin with a process of providing basic services to 51 informal settlements who have lived for decade without these services.

In addition we are putting a stop to corruption and redirecting that money in providing services to our poor communities. We have delivered more than 2000 tittle deeds This gives our people the dignity of ownership of a home, with the economic benefit of a tittle deed.

In the City of Tshwane, we are delivering more than 6000 title deeds to our residents and we are selling the mayoral mansion to use the money in providing better services to our informal settlement residents. We have also invested 660 million in renovating the factories to provide job opportunities to our people.

The DA will continue delivering services to our people in the municipalities that we govern following the success of our Western Cape DA run province.

Issued by Mike Moriarty, DA Gauteng Chief Whip, 10 August 2017