Party says leaked document is a good start but more work is needed to steer public broadcaster to calm waters

DA studying SABC inquiry “working document”

18 January 2017

The DA notes that the “working document” of Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee on the SABC inquiry has been leaked.

The document is in draft form and was circulated to members of the committee ahead of deliberations on Thursday. It is therefore subject to change.

The DA has read the document; it is a good start and framework, however much more work is needed for it to truly serve the purpose of steering the SABC to calm waters.

The DA will this afternoon be working on firm proposals that will not only steer the SABC to calm waters, but hold those responsible for the mess the public broadcaster accountable.

The committee has conducted itself firmly, in a no-holds barred manner, and it's recommendations need to also be thus.

The DA looks forward to negotiating with the rest of the members of the Ad Hoc committee tomorrow.

Issued by Phumzile Van Damme, DA Shadow Minister of Communications, 18 January 2017