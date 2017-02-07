Party requested investigation into a host of projects under Minister Mokonyane

DA welcomes Public Protector’s investigation into tender irregularities by Minister Mokonyane

6 February 2017

The DA welcomes the confirmation from the Public Protector, Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane, that she will investigate alleged tender irregularities by the Department of Water and Sanitation and Minister Mokonyane, with regards to the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Phase II.

Senior investigator, Advocate Jeno Singh, confirmed the Public Protector will investigate the complaints lodged by the Democratic Alliance on 18 July 2016.

The DA requested that the Public Protector investigate a host of projects under Department which had been delayed or had seen large increases in project costs.

These projects include, but are not limited to:

1. The raising of the Hazelmere Dam wall, a project which was approved in 2011 with a budget of R 91 million and is now projected to cost around R 359 million with no due date;

2. The laying of a 36 km pipeline between Craigieburn Dam to Greytown, a project which had already fallen more than 3 years behind schedule and had more than doubled in project costs;

3. Repairing water infrastructure in the Mopani District in Limpopo, a project for which the budget escalated from R 96,4 million to R 502,6 million in a matter of 3 years;

4. The building of the Clanwilliam Dam Wall, a project which had been delayed time and time again.

The DA believes that these projects might have fallen victim to tender manipulation and political interference.

In October 2016, Mokonyane tried to counter the DA’s application to the Public Protector, announcing that she has established the Motau Task Team to investigate maladministration in the procurement of various projects.

The outcome of this investigation would effectively make the Minister judge and jury.

By establishing a Task Team that reports to her, the Minister is clearly in violation of the Executive Ethics Act.

Under the Minister's leadership, an astounding R 2,5 billion was returned to National Treasury. In light of the recent devastating drought, the Minister must answer for failing to spend this money that should have been spent on refurbishing our water infrastructure as well as ensuring that all communities have access to clean drinking water and dignified sanitation.

The DA will work with the Public Protector in this investigation to stop corruption, maladministration and political interference in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

Issued by Leon Basson, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, 6 February 2017