Union says explanation given about Magwaza's resignation is a PR exercise meant to mislead the public

The departure of SASSA CEO Thokozani Magwaza is not a coincidence

18 July 2017

The National Education Health & Allied Workers’ Union [NEHAWU] notes with serious concern the sudden departure of the South African Social Services Agency [SASSA] CEO, Thokozani Magwaza. When Magwaza was appointed there was a general consensus amongst all relevant stakeholders within the Social Development sector that he is the right man to take over the job, after the departure of the controversial CEO, Virginia Petersen.

The statement issued by the National Department of Social Development that “the Minister of Social Development and Thokozani Magwaza have agreed to terminate his services after a consultative process” is shallow and a tired PR exercise meant to mislead the public. It is strange that a CEO of a strategic agency in the country can terminate his services, without valid and/or sound reasons. The line of reasoning contained in the department’s statement does not differ much with reasons advanced for the removal of other senior government leaders such as Zane Dangor, Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan. It is not surprising to hear that Magwaza is dismissing the department’s statement.

We have heard many controversial stories and lies coming from Minister Bathabile Dlamini since she took over the department. Minister Bathabile’s role in the crisis leaves many questions unanswered and as a result NEHAWU demand answers to the following questions: Who initiated the consultation process and to achieve what? If the consultation process was done in good faith, why is the CEO resigning with immediate effect, as alleged? Why is there no exit plan to ensure that SASSA operations are not affected?

The Minister of Social Development is hell-bent on destabilising the Social Development Sector and as a result of her interference with the day-to-day management of operations and this situation has also spread to the National Development Agency (NDA), which is at the brink of collapse.

We call upon the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa to investigate the departure of the SASSA CEO as a matter of principle. Failure by Parliament to get to the bottom of this matter would have not only failed to protect the honest public servants who are trying very hard to do their work diligently, but also the public at large. Should the Minister of Social Development be found to have lied to the public, we call on the President of the Republic to do the correct thing and take immediate action by removing the Minister.

At this point, we want to inform and assure the public that the union will pay closer attention to the appointment of the new SASSA CEO as the Minister cannot be trusted anymore. We will do everything in our power not to allow vultures to continue looting the agency’s financial resources, something Magwaza has tried to prevent during his tenure.

As part of the long term solutions to stabilize SASSA, we call upon Parliament to amend the Social Security Act 9 of 2004, in order to strengthen the governance structures of the agency. In its current form the Act does not make provision for the establishment of an independent board, hence the interference by the Minister in SASSA operations. This arrangement leaves any CEO to be vulnerable to either concede to the unreasonable instructions from the powers that be or face the chop. Lastly, the union assures its members that it will do everything possible at its disposal to protect their jobs and right in the midst of this unnecessary, self-made crisis and shall ensure stability in the agency resulting into the creation of a conducive working environment where workers shall be treated with dignity they deserve both as critical component at the point of service and also contributors the country’s economy.

NEHAWU remains resolute and committed in its fight against corruption, maladministration and abuse of political power over administrative and management related responsibilities. In this regard, we call upon South African society to stand up and join us on our quest to build a caring, strong and developmental state that is responsive to the plight of the working class and the poor.

Issued by Khaya Xaba, Media Liaison Officer, NEHAWU, 18 July 2017