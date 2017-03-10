DA says wasted expenditure like this has created the lost generation

Deputy Minister Dlodlo spends R1.5 million on two luxury Audis in 3 weeks

According to a reply to a DA parliamentary question, Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, spent a shocking R 1.5 million on two cars in the space of 18 days last year.

On 2 June 2016, an Audi A8 3.0 TDI Quatrro Tip-tronic was purchased for R 750 000 and on 20 June 2016, an Audi A7 Sportback 3.0 TDI Tip-tronic was purchased for R 735 700.

It is wasteful expenditure like this that has created the lost generation, the millions of young people that have given up on ever finding work because the ANC would rather spend money on fancy cars than on quality basic education and skills development for our young people.

The DA will not let this shocking abuse of public money stand and call on Deputy Minister Dlodlo to return the cars and opt for a more appropriate one.

Issued by Desiree Van Der Walt, DA Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration, 9 March 2017