Party says it was their view from the beginning that SASSA never planned to meet the deadline

SASSA crisis: DA to ensure Dlamini and SASSA are held accountable

2 February 2017

Today the DA Shadow Minister of Social Development, Bridget Masango MP, and DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Social Development, Lindy Wilson MP, will present the DA’s plan to ensure that the Minister of Social Development, Bathabile Dlamini, and the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) are held accountable for their failure to secure a credible service provider for social grant payments.

For months the DA have pushed for clarity on who will take over the distribution of social grants. It has been our belief that SASSA never planned to meet the 1 April 2017 deadline in order to manufacture an emergency to allow them to continue with the current service provider, Net1/CPS.

Today, SASSA finally admitted that they would not be ready to take over the distribution, and will have no choice but to seek an extension of the invalid contract with Net1/CPS.

The DA will not sit back and allow the Minister or SASSA to get away with purposefully putting the lifeline of 17 million vulnerable South Africans at risk.

