DA says Speaker took almost three months after learning of threats to ensure protection

Dr Khoza will be protected, thankfully, not too late

18 July 2017

The DA welcomes the response from the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to our calls to provide Dr Makhosi Khoza the protection she and her family need.

The Speaker did, however, take almost three months after first learning of these threats to ensure that Dr Khoza was protected.

Thankfully, this protection is not too late, as it has been for many other office-bearers who have not been afforded the same level of protection because they are not part of the ANC elite.

Of particular concern is the continued provision of VIP protection to Jacob Zuma’s preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Millions are spent on VIP protection for Dlamini-Zuma by the Presidential Protection Unit despite the fact that she is not a public office-bearer.

This money could be spent on ensuring that our police men and women have the equipment they need to keep ordinary South Africans safe.

The DA will continue to push for protection to those who need it and for funding to be spent properly on protecting our people, and not just the ANC politically connected few.

Issued by Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police, 19 July 2017