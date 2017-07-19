Threats against ANC MP once again condemned

APPROPRIATE SECURITY SUPPORT TO BE PROVIDED TO DR MAKHOSI KHOZA

Tuesday, 18 July 2017 – In April this year, the Speaker of the National Assembly learned of the threats received by Chairperson of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration Dr Makhosi Khoza, while her committee was conducting oversight outside of Parliament.

At the time, Parliament expressed its concern at the threats and indicated it would advise Dr Khoza to submit a report to the Speaker to ensure that an appropriate course of action was determined. The Speaker, consequently, received the report through the Chief Whip of the Majority Party, Mr Jackson Mthembu.

After processing the report internally, to consider the appropriate course the institution should take, the Speaker referred the matter to the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further handling. SAPS conducted a security assessment and submitted its report, with recommendations, on Thursday 13 July, for consideration by Parliament’s Executive Authority - the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces. The security assessment confirmed that a security threat existed and that appropriate support must be provided to Dr Khoza.

In this regard, Parliament is working with SAPS to ensure that the two institutions collaboratively provide the necessary support to Dr Khoza as soon as possible. Dr Khoza will accordingly be advised of the arrangements.

Parliament once again condemns the threats against Dr Khoza and further urges the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the culprits. Such actions attempt to interfere with the institution’s Constitutional function of carrying out its oversight duties. The Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act of 2004 prohibit acts which improperly interfere with or impede the exercise or performance by Parliament or a House or Committee of its authority or function. Such acts include threatening or obstructing a Member proceeding to or going from a meeting of Parliament or a House or Committee.

Statement issued by Parliament, 17 July 2017