DA says CIPC found that Myeni misrepresented information to Gigaba when she told him SAA board only financing two aircraft

Myeni must go

29 June 2017

The decision to reject, with costs, Dudu Myeni’s application today by the Companies Tribunal only reinforces the need for her to be removed as a director of South African Airways (SAA).

Ms Myeni applied to have the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission’s (CIPC) compliance notice removed from her record.

The CIPC found that Ms Myeni had misrepresented information to the then Minister of Public Enterprises, Malusi Gigaba, when she told him that the SAA board were financing two aircraft when they were, in fact, financing ten.

The costs involved in this case are likely to be high and the DA will submit parliamentary questions to the Minister of Finance for details of whether SAA has paid any of the costs of the Companies Tribunal hearing including the costs of Ms Myeni’s legal representation.

There are overwhelming and perfectly valid reasons why Ms Myeni should immediately be removed from the SAA board on which she sits, not only as a director but as the Chair of the board.

Issued by Alf Lees, DA Shadow Deputy Minister of Finance, 29 June 2017