Party says Mofokeng’s monthly spending habits fly in the face of calls for practicing austerity and cutting back on luxury

Emfuleni Mayor spends R1.7million on KFC, Nandos and Hotels

18 May 2017

Emfuleni Local Municipality’s ANC Mayor, Simon Mofokeng, has spent R1,772,549.28 to date on KFC, Nandos and the Shakespeare Inn (Hotel).

Mayor Mofokeng racked up a shocking R1.1 million between 2011 and 2015 as ANC Mayor of Sedibeng District Municipality, before he was deployed as Mayor to Emfuleni - where he gobbled up a further R629,000.00 between November 2015 to April 2017.

This was revealed in a reply to a DA question in the Legislature by Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC, Paul Mashatile.

Further to Mayor Mofokeng’s claims for luxury hotel stays and his appetite for fast food, strange fuel claims were submitted for his private car as well as claims for car hire – despite him having an official mayoral vehicle.

The DA has requested Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Paul Mashatile’s office to provide a more detailed list including amounts and invoices on the ANC Mayor’s government credit card claims.

Mayor Mofokeng’s monthly spending habits fly in the face of Finance MEC Barbara Creecy’s statements on practicing austerity and cutting back on luxury hotel stays and fast food.

Emfuleni Municipality is in financial distress, yet it seems Mayor Mofokeng of the ANC cannot be bothered to cut back on his expenditure.

The Mayor’s luxury lifestyle is in direct contrast to the challenges Emfuleni residents face every day.

It is shameful that Mayor Mofokeng, a senior ANC leader, continues to dine in the lap of luxury, when so many in the municipality go hungry.

It is high time that mayor Mofokeng is fired by the ANC.

Issued by Kingsol Chabalala, DA Gauteng Constituency Head – Emfuleni North, 18 May 2017